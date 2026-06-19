Virat Kohli Likely To Be Fit For England Tour, Star Batter nearing Full Fitness After Missing Afghanistan ODI Series: Report

Virat Kohli missed out on a place in India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury which he sustained in the IPL 2026 final. The RCB star was initially picked in the Indian ODI squad, but later he was dropped owing to his injury issues.

Virat Kohli Likely To Return For England ODI Series

Virat led RCB to their 2nd consecutive title as he smashed his fastest IPL century against the Gujarat Titans. The 37-year-old has been India's flagbearer in limited-overs cricket and has been a game-changer with his ruthless attacking display.

It has now been learnt that Virat is on track to recover in time for the England ODI series. A BCCI source told the Times of India that Kohli is very likely to be picked for the England ODI series, scheduled to start on July 14. “Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon. If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in the upcoming England series."

India will be involved in a three-match ODI series on English soil, and it is being seen as a crucial part of India's preparation for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's will host the three matches.

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India Get Harshit Rana Boost

Harshit Rana has been added to the India squad for the final match of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Harshit has been on the sidelines since he injured his knee in a warm-up game against South Africa just ahead of the T20 World Cup main stage. The KKR pacer also went on to miss the IPL 2026 and has now been added to the Indian ODI squad, the BCCI has announced.