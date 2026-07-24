Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli Made a Post on CJP Protest? Truth Behind Viral Tweet Revealed

Virat Kohli Made a Post on CJP Protest? Truth Behind Viral Tweet Revealed

A tweet is going viral on social space and it claims it was done by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli. But, is that the case, did Kohli actually tweet?

Ankit Banerjee
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: ANI/X

A tweet is going viral on social space and it claims it was done by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli. But, is that the case, did Kohli actually tweet? The post claims that Kohli is supporting the protesting students, but the reality is that it is far from the truth. Fans believed that the former India captain has finally broken silence on the burning issue. The screenshot of the tweet started circulating on social space. To be honest, the post looks genuine when you see it for the first time. 

ALSO READ: India Defeat Zimbabwe By 7 Wickets AT Harare In 1st T20I

Fake Post

"Students deserve a fair system, transparent examinations, and a future built on merit. The concerns being raised by students should be heard seriously. I hope the authorities take immediate and meaningful action to address their grievances. The future of our country deserves justice, transparency and accountability," the post read. 

Advertisement
Published By:
 Ankit Banerjee
Published On: