Virat Kohli Made a Post on CJP Protest? Truth Behind Viral Tweet Revealed

A tweet is going viral on social space and it claims it was done by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli. But, is that the case, did Kohli actually tweet? The post claims that Kohli is supporting the protesting students, but the reality is that it is far from the truth. Fans believed that the former India captain has finally broken silence on the burning issue. The screenshot of the tweet started circulating on social space. To be honest, the post looks genuine when you see it for the first time.