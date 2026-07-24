Virat Kohli Made a Post on CJP Protest? Truth Behind Viral Tweet Revealed
A tweet is going viral on social space and it claims it was done by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli. But, is that the case, did Kohli actually tweet?
- Cricket
- 1 min read
A tweet is going viral on social space and it claims it was done by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli. But, is that the case, did Kohli actually tweet? The post claims that Kohli is supporting the protesting students, but the reality is that it is far from the truth. Fans believed that the former India captain has finally broken silence on the burning issue. The screenshot of the tweet started circulating on social space. To be honest, the post looks genuine when you see it for the first time.
Fake Post
"Students deserve a fair system, transparent examinations, and a future built on merit. The concerns being raised by students should be heard seriously. I hope the authorities take immediate and meaningful action to address their grievances. The future of our country deserves justice, transparency and accountability," the post read.