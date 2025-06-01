'Disrespect' - Virat Kohli's Number 18 Jersey Worn by Mukesh Kumar During India A vs England Lions Game, Social Media Slams Bowler

Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test cricket earlier this year led to a number of tributes to come the way of the former Indian cricket team captain. For many, the number 18 had now entered the pantheon of immortal numbers to be associated with Indian cricket as a whole.

And while it is safe to say that no one was expecting the jersey number to be retired, there was also no expectation to see the number be worn by anyone else in the immediate future.

ALSO READ | Saba Karim Calls Tour Of England An 'Examination' For Shubman Gill

Yet that is exactly what has happened during the India A vs England Lions four-day game - West Bengal and Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar was seen with the number 18 on his jersey.

Fans Slam Mukesh Kumar

And to say that fans were unhappy at the number being handed out to someone else this quickly is an understatement. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Will Kohli Join Dhoni and Sachin?

The BCCI has so far retired two jersey numbers - MS Dhoni's number 7 and Sachin Tendulkar's number 10. No future player can get those numbers for India.

There have been calls to retire Kohli's number 18 too, but it is worth noting he is still an active player in the ODI format.