Virat Kohli Offers Batting Tips To Shubman Gill Ahead of Perth Opener, ODI Captain Gets Tactical Counsel From Rohit Sharma

Anticipation is at its peak as the first ODI match between India and Australia is knocking on the door. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature for the Men In Blue for the first time since that historical Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

Virat Kohli Offers Advice To SHubman Gill Ahead Of Perth Opener

This will be India's second tour of Australia in less than a year, after a Rohit Sharma-led Indian team lost 3-1 in a five-match Test series earlier this year. A new era will kickstart when Shubman Gill takes up the charge as the new ODI captain from October 19 in Perth.

Gill was in the thick of things and had an extended batting practice in the nets. The 26-year-old was often seen seeking Kohli's inputs after getting through some specific shots. In a video posted by RevSportz, the duo shared some moments while batting side by side during the second practice session.

Gill also had an extended chat with Rohit, and the subject of the conversation remains unclear. The RevSportz report further stated, Gill then had a quick chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir and was soon joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit Sharma Will Be In Focus On Sunday

Rohit largely kept the training session to himself and did his own fitness session, followed by some catching and batting on throwdowns. He has remained one of the destructive openers in modern ODI cricket and is very likely to open the batting against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

KL Rahul also had a rigorous practice session and faced both pacers and spinners in the nets. Ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, a smooth transition is being seen as a key part of India's chances in the showpiece event, and this ODI series will kick off a new era.