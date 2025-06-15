Virat Kohli Pens Down Emotional Note On Father's Day: 'He Taught Me To Never Rely On Shortcuts'

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt post on Father's Day, saying that his dad never taught him to rely on shortcuts or influence.

It was back on December 18, 2006, when Virat's father, Prem Kohli, took his last breath. Virat's father passed away due to a stroke at a time when the star cricketer was playing for Delhi against Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy match.

Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming Post On Father's Day

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Virat Kohli said that his father always believed in hard work.

"He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence — because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it. And if you don’t have the will to work for it, then maybe you don’t deserve it yet," Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram post.

Kohli also revealed a small moment in his life, when his father asked Virat not to take an easier path when offered.

"When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me. With calm conviction, he said, “If you’re good enough, you’ll find your way. And if not, it’s better to know that early," he added.

The 36-year-old also wished all the Fathers on Sunday, June 15th, whose quiet strength becomes people's lifelong compass.

"That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass," it concluded.

Virat Kohli's Stats In Cricket WIth Team India

Virat Kohli is considered one of the most decorated cricketers in recent times. He made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Following that, he played 123 red-ball matches and 210 innings, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.

In the ODIs, the 36-year-old played his maiden match against Sri Lanka in 2008. Kohli has played 302 50-over matches and 290 innings, amassing 14181 runs at a strike rate of 93.34 and an average of 57.88.

Meanwhile, in the T20I format, Virat Kohli played 125 matches and scored 4188 runs at a strike rate of 137.04. He made his debut in T20Is in 2010 against Zimbabwe.