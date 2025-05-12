Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket at The Age of 36; Here's Why Ex-India Captain's Shock Call is Untimely

Virat Kohli Retires: Fans are calling it ‘an end of an era’, but fans are shocked and gutted with Kohli's call to retire from Test cricket. Kohli, who is arguably the best batter to have represented the country, took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the news of his retirement with his fans.

While the move was expected, it was not expected to be so abrupt and untimely. So, why is there a sense that his retirement was abrupt and untimely?

Kohli's Retirement at 36 is Untimely…

England Tour Beckons: Kohli is easily India's most experienced cricketer and hence his experience was needed in England where India will take them on in five Test matches which will be part of the new World Test Championship cycle. At the start of the new WTC, Kohli's presence and availability could have made all the difference. With Rohit Sharma also having retired recently, Kohli was even more needed to counter the tricky English conditions. Now, India will take on England with their two most experienced players no there.

Kohli is Supremely Fit: If fitness is a parameter for a player to take a call on retirement, then Kohli should not have as he is arguably the fittest cricketer in the world. At 36, he can take on cricketers half his age and that is purely because of his fitness levels - then why retire? This is exactly that is disturbing the fans to see their hero call it a day prematurely.

Kohli in Tests

In 123 Tests, Kohli amassed 9320 runs at an average of 46.85. This included 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Kohli fans reckon he could easily have played Test cricket for the next two years.