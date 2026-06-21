Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hailed as 'Pakistan Ke Chhote Papa' on Father's Day After 29-Ball 94 Blitz vs Sri Lanka-A in Final

Ind-A vs SL-A, Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at his very best as he smashed a breathtaking 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka-A in the final of the ongoing Tri Nation A Series final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday. Not only did he bring up his fifty in 11 balls, smashing multiple records, but he also put his side in total control in the summit clash. His whirlwind knock featured eight sixes and 10 fours. Eventually, it was Sahan Arachchige who got the prized scalp of Sooryavanshi.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi EDGES Yuvraj For Fastest 50 by an Indian in List A Cricket

Following his dismissal, he is receiving praise from all quarters. In fact, some fans are hilariously labelling Sooryavanshi as 'Pakistan Ke Chhote Papa' on the occasion of Father's Day.

‘Pakistan Ke Chhote Papa’

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Sooryavanshi stormed to the fastest fifty by an Indian in competitive cricket, going past Yuvraj Singh. 5 sixes, 5 fours, just 1 dot ball — that’s how brutal it was. Since the IPL, where he finished as top scorer, he’s been unstoppable. A couple of quiet games in this A-series didn’t matter — in the final, he dismantled Sri Lanka single-handedly. Knockout cricket in 2026? He owns it. Big match, big knock, every single time.

There is little to nop doubt that Sooryavanshi is the futuire of Indian cricket. And the grapevine has it that he would make his international debut soon. In all probability, he would make his national debut during India's tour of the United Kingdom.

