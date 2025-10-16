Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Bat Together in Team India's 1st Net Session in Australia's Perth Ahead of 1st ODI; Pics go Viral

India vs Australia: And finally, the moment came! On Thursday morning, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted batting together in Team India's first net session in Australia's Perth ahead of the opening ODI. The picture of them batting in nets next to each other surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. It is a dream sight for fans to see their idols back in action and prepping to play in the blue. Spotlight would firmly be on them as they are making an international comeback after a few months amid much-speculations around their ODI future.

Here are the viral pictures of them together in the nets at the Optus stadium.

VIRAL PICS OF RO-KO

Meanwhile, newly-appointed India ODI captain Shubman Gill spoke about the importance of the two veterans. Gill admitted that the experience of the two stalwarts is very-much needed for the side.

“The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill had said last week about Rohit and Kohli.

Will Ro-Ko Shut Critics?

It would be interesting to see how they fare after a slight break from international cricket.