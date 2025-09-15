Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Ignored by BCCI For ODIs vs Australia-A Indicates End is Near

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are arguably the best cricketers of the generation and hence when they retired from Tests just ahead of the England tour - it stunned many as most reckoned they still had cricket left in them. Now, the two stalwarts are only still playing the ODI format. While both want to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, will that be possible is the question. And the BCCI has already dropped hints that that may not be possible when they ignored the two stars in the India-A squad that was announced on Sunday for the series against Australia-A.

End is NEAR

Most believed they wanted to feature in the series and hence underwent the fitness test as well. Now that they have not been picked in the squad, it sends a clear indication as to how is the management looking at this scenario. It is clear that Rohit and Kohli do not feature in BCCI's scheme of things for the 2027 ODI WC. And if that is the case, then the limited overs tour of Australia in October could be their last. At this moment, that looks like a fair call as the ODI WC is still a couple of years away and for Kohli and Rohit, who are not playing all formats, would be difficult for them to remain match-fit.

Patidar to Lead

Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to their maiden IPL crown in 2025 - would be in charge of the ‘A’ side that would take on their Australian counterparts.

The squad features young and promising players like Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh, among others. It would be a good opportunity for someone like Tilak Varma to excel in the ODI format and make a solid case for himself in front of the selectors.