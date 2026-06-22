WATCH | Rohit Sharma Loses Cool on Bodyguard For Pushing Back Fan; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is an extremely loved figure in India and that is not just for his exploits with the bat. Rohit is loved by fans for his off-field activities as well. Rohit, who was part of the Indian ODI team for the series against Afghanistan, was returning home. At the airport, a fan wanted to get up close with the cricketer but Rohit's guards put him away. Spotting his bodyguards rude behaviour, Rohit gave his security a stare which invariably indicated that they should not behave like that with a fan. The heartwarming clip has surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

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Just after the incident, Rohit called his bodyguard over and spoke to him kindly.

Meanwhile, Rohit has been picked for the tour of England. There are three ODIs scheduled in Birmingham, Cardiff and London between July 14 and 19, and the former India captain isn't being pushed aside just yet. Against Afghanistan, Rohit showed good form as he scored a brilliant 79 off 69 balls at the Chepauk in the last and final ODI. Rohit showed that he still had it in him by the way he played Rashid Khan. The veteran India cricketer treated him with utmost disdain.

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