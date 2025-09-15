WATCH | Rohit Sharma is 'Mumbai Cha Raja'; Latest Viral Video of Kids Shouting His Name is Proof

There is little doubt that Rohit Sharma has been over the years been one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world. He has retired from Tests and T20Is, so he can only feature in ODIs. With India featuring in the T20 Asia Cup 2025, Rohit is not playing active cricket since IPL. He recently appeared in Bengaluru for a fitness test, which as per reports - he cleared it.

It is no secret that Rohit is a very popular cricketer, not just in the dressing-room, but among his fans as well. Rohit, who is currently in Mumbai, was spotted coming outside his car to enter his house. As he steps out of his swanky car, kids gherao him and start yelling his name. The clip of this surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Looked like the kids were huge fans of Rohit and were elated on seeing him in his car. They were not allowed to entire the complex by the guard as they kept shouting ‘Rohit, Rohit’. Just goes to show the popularity of the man despite not playing international cricket.

When Will Rohit Play Next?

There is much speculation over when will he play for India next. He was expected to feature against Australia-A in the series at home, but the BCCI did not pick him in the squad.