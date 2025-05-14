Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 'A+' Grade Contract to be Terminated After Test Retirement? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Provides Update

Ind vs Eng: Now that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket, will their 'A+' contracts be terminated? This is the question in every fan's mind as all the spotlight is on the two Indian cricketing stalwarts. So, what happens now?

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has provided an update in the matter. Saikia confirmed that Kohli and Rohit's contracts will not be terminated and it will continue.

'A+ contract will continue' - BCCI Secretary