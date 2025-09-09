Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Unlikely to Play India-A Games vs Australia Counterparts: REPORT

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arguably two of the best of the era, last played an international match for the country during the Champions Trophy. After that, there has been constant speculation over when will they play next. While some reports claimed they may feature against Australia A in a three-match series at home, it is now understood that it is unlikely to happen. A source told TOI that a call on this matter is yet to be taken. The source also confirmed that the two icons are fit and available for the ODIs in Australia later in the year.

Are RoKo Fit?

The two star cricketers underwent their respective fitness tests. While Rohit did it in Bengaluru, Kohli took special permission to do it under supervision in London. As per reports, both the cricketers passed their fitness tests and are ready for selection. For the unversed, the ODIs are the only format the two players will still play as they have called it quits from the other two formats.

Will RoKo Retire From ODIs After Aus Tour?

Now, this is a tricky one. There is no confirmation on this, but rumours do make such claims. Earlier, it was understood that the two icons are eager to feature in the 2027 ODI WC.