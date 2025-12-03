Virat Kohli-Ruturaj Gaikwad's Heroics Go In Vain, South Africa Level Series With 4 Wicket Win In Raipur

South Africa have beaten India by four wickets to secure a majestic win in the 3rd ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. The three-match ODI series is now levelled at 1-1.

South Africa Showed brilliant Batting Composure

Aiden Markram provided South Africa with the start the Proteas needed. After Quinton de Kock's early dismissal, he revived South Africa's hopes with a solid 101-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma. Despite Bavuma's departure, Markram continued to be a thorn and brought up his 4th ODI century to set Raipur alight.

Dewald Brevis threatened to take the game away with a number of big hits. But Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the 22-year-old to put the brake on South Africa's wagon wheel. Matthew Breetzke maintained his sensational form and smashed his second consecutive half-century. Losing the toss proved to be pivotal as Indian bowlers found it hard to grip the ball due to the dew factor.

Marco Jansen went to the pavilion quickly, but Corbin Bosch navigated the rest of the challenge with ease.

Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Double Centuries Go In Vain

Virat Kohli once again crushed all the doubters with back-to-back hundreds against South Africa in the 2nd ODI match in Raipur. The 37-year-old took 90 balls to bring up his 53rd ODI century and 84th international ton, and his innings was a mixture of both class and determination. He scored runs at a strike rate of 109.68, and his knock consisted of 11 fours and seven sixes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too showed his resilience once again and notched up his maiden ODI century in Raipur. The CSK captain shared a crucial 195-run partnership, which formed the base of India's massive score of 358 runs. Gaikwad missed out on a good knock in the ODI opener in Ranchi but proved his worth with a valuable knock in this match.

KL Rahul provided the finishing touch after he elevated himself to number five. The stand-in captain unleashed his fiery self and scored an explosive 43-ball 66 and remained unbeaten. He slammed six fours and two sixes, and this also happens to be his consecutive fifties against South Africa.