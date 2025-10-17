Virat Kohli's Brother Reacts on Spread of Fake News Around Cricketer's ODI Retirement: 'So Much Misinformation'

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli posted a message on Thursday after landing in Perth. The message seemed cryptic and initially fans reckoned Kohli was making a statement on the retirement talks around him. But soon, Kohli lifted the cover by revealing it was a brand promotion he was doing. By then, most media houses started speculations and most reckoned the end is near.

The cricketer's brother has broken silence on the matter and lambasted fans for spread of fake news.

‘So much misinformation’

His Instagram story read: "I am not surprised about so much misinformation and fake news going around these days. Some people are so free and have lots of time to do so... Good luck to you guys."

Eyes on Ro-Ko

The upcoming ODI series will mark the return of the two stalwarts of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - in international cricket. The last time the two icons of the game played was back in March 2025, during the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025. Back then, Rohit was the captain and he led the side to the title.

After almost seven months, Kohli and Rohit are set to don the Blue jersey for the Indian Cricket Team and without a doubt, the spotlight would be on them.

The Optus stadium in Perth will host the opening ODI on October 19. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at the iconic Adelaide Oval.