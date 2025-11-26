Virat Kohli's Brother Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir Following India's Humiliating Show in Home Test Series vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: Most teams reckon that beating India in India is the ultimate in Test cricket. That was the case because of India's dominance at home, but that is changing and changing fast. After Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach of the Indian team, the side was whitewashed by New Zealand at home late in 2024. And now, India are staring at another home Test series whitewash against South Africa. The side lost the first Test in Kolkata and now they find themselves in a precarious situation on the final day during the second Test in Guwahati.

In the wake of India's poor performances in Tests at home, former India captain Virat Kohli's brother has broken silence and has indirectly taken a dig at coach Gambhir. Virat's brother Vikas pointed that there was a time the team played to win overseas Tests and now, referring to the ongoing game in Guwahati, he admitted that we are playing to save the game even in India. He also added that this is exactly what happens when things are unnecessarily changed.

Vikas Kohli's Viral Post

"There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions.... Now we are playing to save the match....even in india.. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken....," he wrote in the Threads post, which he deleted later on.

He added: "So lets break it down: Team India strategy: remove senior experienced players. Remove proper 3/4/5 batmen. Play bowler at no 3. Use all allrounders……. SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGY: Play proper test match team: Specialist openers, Specialist no 3/4/5/6 batters, Specialist spinners, Specialist fast bowlers and maybe 1 all rounder …Though I really want team India to win but questions needs to be asked now… WHO IS RESPONSIBLE???"

