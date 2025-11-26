Republic World
  WATCH | Virat Kohli 'All Smiles' as he Touches Down in Ranchi For ODI Series vs South Africa

Updated 26 November 2025 at 10:52 IST

WATCH | Virat Kohli 'All Smiles' as he Touches Down in Ranchi For ODI Series vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli reached India on Tuesday and after attending an event in Bengaluru, he touched down in Ranchi on Wednesday and was 'all smiles'.

Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi
Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi | Image: @CatchOfThe40986
Ind vs SA: Veteran India batter Virat Kohli reached India on Tuesday and was gheraoed by fans as he attended an event in Bengaluru. After the event, Kohli headed off to Ranchi for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. On landing in Ranchi, Kohli seemed to be upbeat and in a good mood as he was smiling his way out of the airport. Kohli seems to be in a good headspace which augurs well for the Indian team as he is one of the team's premier batters. 

Kohli was in the accompany of Saurabh Tiwary, who was at the airport to receive the former India captain. Tiwary is a local hero in Ranchi. Here is the viral clip of Kohli's arrival in Ranchi. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli last featured in the tour of Australia. After failing in the first two ODIs, Kohli bounced back among the runs in the third. He would be confident taking on South Africa at home and by the looks of it, he seems to be fresh and eager for a contest. 

India Stare at Test Whitewash 

In Guwahati, India find themselves in all sorts of trouble at 84 for five chasing 549. For the unversed, India are already trailing in the two-match Test series after having lost the Kolkata Test. At the time of filing the copy, Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudarshan are in the middle, playing for a draw. With two sessions to go and five wickets in hand, a draw does not seem guaranteed as there is enough time for SA to pick up five remaining wickets. 

Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 26 November 2025 at 10:47 IST