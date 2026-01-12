Virat Kohli's Brother Trolls Sanjay Manjrekar After Ex-India Captain Hits 93 vs New Zealand in 1st ODI: 'Such an Easy Format, Isn't it?'

Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli is arguably the best white-ball cricketer ever. Kohli, who is in the twilight of his career, features only in ODIs as he has called it a day from Tests and T20Is.

Kohli has been in sublime touch recently since his unbeaten fifty at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2025.

He has hardly put a foot wrong since. In the opening ODI against New Zealand at home, Kohli hit a majestic 93, where he anchored India's chase like a pro.

Advertisement

‘Such an easy format isn't it’

Following the contest, Virat's brother Vikas took a potshot at former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Vikas' post read: "Such an easy format isn't it...someone gave his gyaan few days back...easier said than done..."

Advertisement

The ex-cricketer-turned-commentator had recently said on an Instagram video that the ODI format is comparatively easier than the other formats for top-order batters.

Manjrekar had said: "A lot of people have asked me why I keep saying ODI cricket is easy for top-order batters. Go back a few years in Indian cricket and look at the guys who were opening for India for a long time in 50-over cricket. Those batters were middle-order batters in Test cricket. They were not very keen to open in Test cricket or bat in the top three. They were very happy to play at No. 4, 5, 6."

Kohli Set For 2027 ODI WC

There is little to no doubt that Kohli has his eyes fixed on the 2027 WC.

He made it clear in Australia late last year about his ambitions.