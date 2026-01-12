WATCH | Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Ground Staff After 1st ODI at Vadodara Goes Viral

Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli was at his sublime best on Sunday as he scored 93 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at Vadodara. He anchored the chase and that eventually helped the side win. In a way, Kohli just extended his good run of form in 50-over cricket. It was unfortunate that he could not get seven more runs. He was dismissed trying to hit a boundary over mid-off.

Kohli not only won hearts with the bat in his hand, but also his gesture towards the ground staff after the game touched hearts. Kohli went and met the ground staff at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi. He also obliged them to a group photo. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, Kohli's good show with the bat also earned him another Player of the Match award.

"If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today. God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for, I look back at my journey with a lot of grace and gratitude, and I feel really proud of it," Kohli said at the post-match presentation while speaking about becoming the all-time second-highest international run-getter across formats.

Can India Seal Series?

India will look to take an unassailable lead in the next ODI. The next ODI takes place on January 14.