Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Reacts on Pakistan's Boycott of India Tie at ICC T20 World Cup: 'Strange'

India vs Pakistan: After the Pakistan government made it clear via tweet that they will feature in the upcoming T20 WC, but will boycott the India. Once this call was taken, comments and reactions started pouring in from all quarters. There was no doubt that most of the reactions slammed the Pakistan government's move.

‘Very unfortunate and strange’

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is the latest to give his two cents on the snowballing row. Labelling it as “very unfortunate” and “strange", Rajkumar reckoned the move is political, not cricketing, and warned that Pakistan and the PCB will suffer if ICC takes action. He also claimed that the Pakistani public wanted to see this iconic rivalry and expressed hope that the PCB will reconsider.

"This is very unfortunate and a very strange decision by Pakistan. First, they voted in favour of Bangladesh that it should not come and play in India. Now, they too are speaking of backing out. This is very unfortunate and Pakistan will have to suffer due to this. Pakistani public wanted to see their players play against India, so this will be a loss to them and their players. I think PCB will reconsider this...India is far ahead of Pakistan in cricket, but this is a political decision. They should think that if ICC takes action against them, it will be a loss for PCB. I am sure that they will reconsider their decision."