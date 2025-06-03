Virat Kohli's 'Dangerous' Move Irks Sunil Gavaskar Who Slams Umpires For Ignoring it During RCB-PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Spotlight was on Virat Kohli on Tuesday during the IPL final. Put into bat first, RCB were hopeful of getting a good start - but they could never get going. Kohli struggled to find the gaps and the boundary, while it seemed he got stuck and his innings was going nowhere. But former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar spotted something interesting and then he bashed the umpires.

Gavaskar spotted Kohli running in the middle of the pitch which can be ‘dangerous’ as Punjab would be batting second. Kohli perished for 43 off 35 balls.

‘No umpire will ever tell him’

“Kohli is a swift runner between the wickets. As soon as he hit the ball, he knew it was two,” Gavaskar said.

“No umpire will ever tell him. There he is, running straight down the pitch again. Punjab Kings are batting second,” he added.

RCB Set to Choke, Again?

Batting first, RCB posted 190 in their quota of 20 overs. This looks like an in-between total after the kind of season we have seen. It's not a big total given the conditions, but it's definitely not a below-par total as well. In comparison to Qualifier 2, this pitch was slightly better for batting so RCB may feel they left 15-20 runs out there. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson were the pick of the Punjab bowlers as they picked three wickets apiece.