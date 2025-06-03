Virat Kohli in Awe at Jitesh Sharma's Bizarre Lap Shot During RCB-PBKS IPL 2025 Final | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Once Virat Kohli perished for 43 off 35 balls during the summit clash of the IPL against Punjab, the onus shifted on Jitesh Sharma to give RCB the finishing kick. Jitesh came into the game on the back of a good IPL season and big things were expected from him. He got his innings off to a fiery start, but perished soon. He scored 24 off 10 balls. But it was this one lap shot that got a priceless reaction out of Kohli, who was in the dressing room.

Kohli seemed in a state of awe at Jitesh's shot that also carried all the way and go for a six. Here is the viral clip:

Meanwhile, RCB are currently even struggling to get to 200. It would be interesting to see if RCB have enough on board in a final to defend. For sure, the RCB pacers have to get them off to a good start, which means getting wickets inside the powerplay. Kyle Jamieson with three wickets to his name is the pick of the Punjab bowlers. He picked up the important wickets of Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt.

RCB Choke Again?