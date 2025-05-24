Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Ishan Kishan After SRH Beat RCB in IPL 2025 Game Goes Viral | WATCH

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the generation and in this IPL he has showcased that with his bat. Not just as a cricketer, Kohli is a very good human being and that is why he is loved across the globe. In fact, on Friday fans got to witness the kind side of Kohli after the game.

Following the 43-run loss, Kohli was spotted congratulating Ishan Kishan during the customary handshaking after the game. Kohli stopped, smiled and then moved on. Kishan too had a smile on his face while meeting Kohli. The clip was shared by the official handle of IPL. Here is the viral clip.

Kishan was at his imperious best as he hammered a breathtaking 94* off 48 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and seven fours. His good knock helped him bag the Player of the Match as well.

‘Try to keep the momentum going’

"I just knew it's a very good wicket and we have to go over 200 at least. Your approach changes when wickets are falling, but you try to keep the momentum going. For that you need to play some good shots. You get that confidence when you bat well in the practice sessions. I was just thinking of playing good shots. One side was very big and there were gaps. Not so happy with the performance overall. We could've done much better overall. I could've done much more for my team. It's a game of learning," he said at the post-match presentation.