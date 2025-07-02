Virat Kohli's RCB vs Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi as Reports Claims Champions League T20 May Return

Champions League T20: Cricket could be in for exciting times as there are talks that the long-defunct Champions League T20 could be back in a revamped avatar. As per a report on The Cricketer, the tournament is slated for a 2026 relaunch under the new name - the World Club Championship. The competition will see the best franchises across the globe lock horns. Franchises from the IPL, BBL, PSL, SA20, and The Hundred are expected to feature.

Kohli's RCB vs Babar's Peshawar Zalmi?

That would also mean that there is a possibility that Virat Kohli's RCB lock horns with Babar Azam's Peshwar Zalmi. This sounds like an exciting prospect for cricket lovers across the globe. Just imagine watching Kohli and Babar face-off without their national baggage.

With the approval of the ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the report confirms that the BCCI and the ECB are on board already. The same report states that the ECB is looking to push for the winners of The Hundred to feature in the league instead of the Vitality Blast champions.

'That is on the cards'

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo recently, ECB CEO Richard Gould hinted at the inevitability of such a tournament, "That is on the cards. Without doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship for both men and women. That's the next logical step."