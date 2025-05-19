Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Was a 'Brainfade' Moment? Ex-KKR Star Makes Sensational Claim

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: When Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, it stunned one and all. Days after his official announcement, speculations are still being made over why did he take a call like that at the age of 36, when he is supremely fit. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has given his two cents on the legend's decision. Calling the decision ‘hasty’, Tiwary reckoned it may have been a ‘brainfade’ moment for Kohli. Tiwary also requested Kohli to take back the retirement.

‘Close his eyes and take the retirement back’

"I felt a bit sad. In an era where T20 cricket is racing ahead, Kohli has kept Test cricket alive. He could have easily not given it the required importance. But he kept Test cricket as a priority always. We saw that in his captaincy, too. I'll ask him to close his eyes and take the retirement back as soon as possible. It'll bring back the happiness on the faces of all cricket fans. Even I did that. I took back retirement from first-class cricket after just five days and then played for Bengal, trying to win the Ranji Trophy," said Tiwary on Cricbuzz.

"Sometimes you face a time when a brain fade can happen and you make a decision. It's possible he had that too. There's a lot of cricket left in him. He was too close to 10,000 runs. Although it might not be important to him, a lot of young cricketers dream of making their name in Test cricket and reaching that milestone. He had a good chance. I don't know what happened or what went wrong that he made this decision," he added.

Kohli's Dream IPL