Virat Kohli's Touching Tribute To Kane Williamson After Retirement Captures Respect And Bonding: 'Well Done Mate, Life’s Only Just Begun'

Virat Kohli has penned a heartfelt note for Kane Williamson, who has just announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. Both Virat and Williamson still share a very good bond and rapport both on and off the pitch. Williamson finished as New Zealand's all-time leading run scorer in the three formates combinedly.

Virat took to social media to congratulate Kane on his cricketing journey. He posted on X, “From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun.”