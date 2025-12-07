Virat Kohli Seeks Blessings At Simhachalam Temple In Vizag Following India's 2-1 Triumph Over South Africa

Team India superstar Virat Kohli visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Simhachalam and offered prayers to the deity a day after India secured a series win over South Africa in ODIs.

Virat Kohli looked in peak form while facing South Africa in action during the three-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli Offers Prayers at Vizag's Simhachalam Temple

Following the culmination of the India-South Africa ODI series, Virat Kohli offered prayers at the Simhachalam Devasthanam Temple in Vizag. The star Indian cricketer visited the temple on Sunday and was accompanied by members of his family. India all-rounder Washington Sundar, fielding coach T. Dilip and members of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) were also present at that time.

According to reports, Kohli was accompanied by his family as the temple officials escorted them inside for darshan. He engaged in the traditional Kappa Sthambham Aalinganam, the ritual of embracing the Kappa Sthambham (tribute pillar) before proceeding into the main sanctum.

Virat Kohli is ending the competitive year on a high note following a brilliant performance at home. After regaining his form in Australia, the right-handed Indian batter returned home for a three-match One-Day series.

The Indian cricketer put up a solid performance, scoring back-to-back centuries in the first two matches and broke records. Kohli also put up a match-winning knock in the third ODI match and secured the winning runs for the side.

Gautam Gambhir Visited Simhachalam Temple As Well

Before Virat Kohli's visit, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had also paid a visit to the temple to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Gambhir had visited before the third one-day match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

The Men in Blue won the series 2-1 after securing a comprehensive victory over the Proteas Men in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli's brilliant form played a key role in helping India secure a series triumph.