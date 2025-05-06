Virat Kohli Speaks Upon Team India's Stinging Semi-final Defeat At 2019 World Cup, Compares It With 'A Horrible Hangover'

Virat Kohli after losing the semi-final match against New Zealand during ICC CWC 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester | Image: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli recently highlighted facing setbacks throughout his career and spoke about the losses they have faced during major ICC events. Kohli pointed out that Team India's semi-final exit during the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup was massive, as it had affected him big time. He compared the feeling to a horrible hangover and could not understand what he wanted to do next.

Virat Kohli Reflects On The Aftermath of 2019 WC Semi-Final Loss

Team India suffered a heartbreaking exit from the ICC Men's 2019 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side looked poised for a semi-final win over New Zealand as their batting unit was in-form. The Men in Blue had to chase down a modest 239-run target at Old Trafford. However, the Blackcaps' bowling unit overwhelmed the Indian side. Despite top-tier effort from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, India failed to reach the target, as they were restricted to 221. Virat Kohli revealed the feeling he had the next morning.

"2019 was also massive. That was also the first time that the semi-final got over, and the next morning, we were going to leave Manchester. You know when you wake up, and you have no understanding of what you want to do? Like you're dazed. It was like the feeling you get when you have a horrible hangover.

"I had no idea what I wanted to do, drink coffee or brush my teeth. What is the next step? Like I was completely gone. I could not make sense of it," Virat Kohli said while speaking to host Mayanti Langer at RCB's Bold and Beyond.

Team India Found Their Mojo From 2024

While Team India went through a significant title-less spree, luck shined on them during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. The Indian side rallied through opposition to secure a spot in the final against South Africa. At the summit clash in Barbados, the Men in Blue won by seven runs.