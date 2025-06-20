Virat Kohli to Attend India-England Tests in London? Report Gives Clarity Ahead of Leeds Opener

India vs England: Virat Kohli, arguably the best batter in the world, retired recently from Test cricket at the age of 36. Following his retirement, there has been speculations over his future. Kohli is currently in London and he had reportedly invited a few Indian players to his house in the city. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and a few others went from Leeds to London to meet Kohli.

But, the question now is - will Kohli be there to cheer for the side when they play in London. The Indian team would be in London for the third Test, will Kohli attend?

Will Kohli Attend Lord's Test?

Of course, there is no confirmation over will Kohli attend the game or not. As per reports, Kohli is set to spend a quiet life in London. It is no secret that Kohli is a family man and loves to spend time with them. Even before he retired, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma had revealed the cricketer's plans. In all probability, Kohli will not be there as he has distanced himself from the game. But again, if he is there - it will be a huge source of motivation for Shubman Gill's troops.

Kohli, who is in London, recently skipped both the World Test Championship final and the MCC's “World Cricket Connects” symposium.

Kohli Retired Too Early?

Considering how fit he is and his running between the wickets, one has to admit that Kohli retiring was not the right call by any stretch of imagination. Most believe, he still had a couple of seasons left in him before calling it a day.