WATCH | Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Act After Shreyas Iyer Puts His Trophy on Floor is Unmissable

Ind vs Aus: There is much buzz around former India captain Rohit Sharma, as he is set to make his international comeback in a few days time in Australia. Ahead of the crucial tour, Rohit has been seen training hard and was also spotted at the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai. Rohit was there at the ceremony along with other active team India players. At the event, Rohit was seated just behind Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer picked up his award and when he returned to his designated seat, he kept the silverware on the floor. Rohit spotted it and immediately picked it up and kept it on the table. Rohit's heartwarming gesture is now winning social space. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

Meanwhile, both Iyer and Rohit are part of the ODI squad that would tour Australia. Without a doubt, spotlight would firmly be on Rohit as there is much speculation over his ODI future. The rumour is that Rohit wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, but it will depend on his fitness and form. At the SEAT Cricket Awards, Rohit looked leaner and sharper than before and that created a buzz on social space.

Can Rohit Shut Criticism With His Bat?

Given the experience Rohit has, he would hope that comes in handy in the Australian tour.