Virat Kohli to Visit Lord's to Cheer For Shubman Gill's Team India? Dinesh Karthik Makes Wild Prediction With Sachin Tendulkar Present

England vs India: With former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar there at the Lord's Cricket ground to watch the third Test on Thursday, veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik wondered whether Virat Kohli too would pay a visit to the iconic cricket venue. Karthik wondered about it because Kohli is in London and was spotted at Yuvraj Singh's charity event recently. While Kohli has not dropped a hint or made any announcement over this, Karthik reckoned it may not be easy for him as he has daddy duties with two young kids.

'Don't know if Virat Kohli will be coming'

"Don't know if Virat Kohli will be coming to the game. Two young kids. Daddy duties," said DK in commentary on SkySports.

"Sachin Tendulkar is here. His wife Anjali. They live around the corner here as well," Karthik added.

God of Cricket Honoured at Home of Cricket

Tendulkar, also known as the 'God of Cricket', was recently honoured at the MCC Museum on Thursday before the third Test at Lord's Cricket Ground got underway. A portrait of Tendulkar was unveiled at the museum. He becomes the fifth Indian player to have a portrait in MCC's Collection. In fact, the former batting maestro already had the England vs India series named after him, and the illustration at the MCC museum surely adds to his post-career milestones.

Tendulkar took to his social media account to post the pictures. He also had a long message along with the pictures.