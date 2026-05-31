Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer to Open; Check RCB's Predicted Playing XII For IPL 2026 Final vs GT

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Eyeing back-to-back titles, RCB would take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday in what promises to be a humdinger of a clash. Both sides have been playing good cricket and are arguably the two best sides of the season. This will be the fourth time the two franchises would lock horns and hence there would also be a sense of familiarity. All said and done, the question is - would RCB look to tinker with the side that beat the Titans a few days ago?

No Salt, Kohli, Iyer to Open?

While RCB captain said that the side does not have any injury concerns, yet it is almost certain that the English cricketer will not play the summit clash. This means Kohli would continue to open with Venkatesh Iyer. The two of them have found some chemistry going at the top of the order. Patidar spoke about the feeling in the camp in comparison with how it was last season at this point.

"There are a lot of learnings, especially off the field. And on the field, there are a lot of helping hands, I would say. There are a lot of experienced players and a group of leaders from whom I'm getting good ideas. So, I'm trying to understand those ideas and apply them to my game." - Patidar on the difference in his mindset before last year's and this year's final.

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RCB Probable XII: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd