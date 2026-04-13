WATCH | RIFT? Krunal Pandya's Over-The-Top Celebration Of Brother Hardik's Dismissal Sparks Rumours

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is there a rift between brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal? While social media is certain that things are not alright between the Pandya brothers, a clip where Krunal celebrates Hardik's dismissal has amped up the speculations like never-before. Once Romario Shepherd caught the ball, Krunal ran in and celebrated the wicket very aggressively. Hardik was dismissed by Jacob Duffy for 40 off 22 balls.

There is no doubt that the wicket of Hardik was a big one, but Krunal's celebration was a little too extravagant and that is why it caught the attention of the fans. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

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Following the 18-run loss, MI captain Hardik said that it is time they need to rethink their strategies going ahead.

‘Lot of things needs to be rethink’

"To be very honest, now a lot of things needs to be rethink. Definitely, it’s not working. Couple of games we have won the toss, but maybe we need to see what other options we have as a batting group or bowling group. Looking at the kind of wicket it’s playing, if we can bat as well, that would be good. We still need to play cricket, we still need to bat well, we still need to bowl well," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

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"That’s what we are planning and talking about, how do we get some momentum in powerplay. Because if you see, in both batting and bowling, we are kind of trying to catch up in the powerplay," he added.