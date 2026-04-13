WATCH | RCB Star Courts Controversy; Refuses to Hand Over Ball to Umpire During IPL 2026 Match vs MI

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: In a bizarre move, RCB batter Tim David was spotted refusing to give the ball to the umpire during testing. The RCB batter certainly irked the umpires. The bizarre moment transpired in the 18th over of RCB’s innings, just after David smashed a huge six off a delivery from Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya.

It was a rank fulltoss on Hardik's leg-stump, all the batter had to do was get a good piece of the bat on the ball. David's hit send the ball deep in to the stands at the mid-wicket region and hence the umpire asked for a ball change.

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In fact, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who was on-air, claimed that David cannot check the ball like that.

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“As a batter, you aren’t allowed to do that. He cannot check the ball. And if the shape of the ball is a problem, it is because you hit it for a six,” he said on-air.

Following the 18-run win, RCB captain Rajat Patidar credited David for him invaluable cameo at the backend of the innings. David hit a breezy 16-ball 34* to help RCB post a mammoth 240 for four.

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"And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team efforts I would say," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

RCB Off to a Flyer