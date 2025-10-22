Virat Kohli Will Score Century During 2nd ODI at Adelaide? Ex-Australia Captain's Sensational Prediction

India vs Australia: Arguably the best white-ball player of the generation, Virat Kohli failed to live upto the hype on his international comeback at Perth last week. Kohli registered his first-ever duck in ODIs on Australian soil. With two more ODIs to go, can Kohli bounce back to some kind of form and get among the runs is the question. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who has played against Kohli, has made a big prediction. As per Clarke, Kohli may very well end up scoring a century at Adelaide.

'Wouldn't be surprised if Virat walks out and gets a hundred'

"Virat Kohli's record is phenomenal in any format at the Adelaide Oval. I wouldn't be surprised if Virat walks out and gets a hundred in the second ODI," said Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

It is no secret that Kohli has fond memories of Adelaide. At the venue, he boasts of five centuries across formats. He was looking upbeat when he turned up for training at the venue on Tuesday.

Clarke reckons India may make one change to their bowling outfit.

"They are not going to change their top-order batting. You don't expect those three to fail too many times. They might make one change in the bowling. They have three all-rounders so they might make a change there. But India has always liked those all-rounders in their short format teams, guys that can make handy runs at the bottom and get overs out of them," said Clarke.

Will Kuldeep Get in XI?