'One Person Should Take Responsibility': Virender Sehwag Blasts CSK's Tactics After Poor Show In IPL 2025 So Far

Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag went into an all-out rant over the Chennai Super Kings' upsetting form in the IPL 2025 season. The veteran flagged the issues with the franchise's senior batters. Sehwag also argued why a veteran like Ravindra Jadeja is not stepping up in the order and leading the franchise in times of need.

Virender Sehwag Upset Over CSK's Strategy

The Chennai Super Kings have failed to deliver up to expectations in IPL 2025. The franchise's issues have been evident during their matches, be it a home game or an away fixture. With Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined for the rest of the season, MS Dhoni returned at the helm to bring the spark back. But nothing has been working in their favour. Amid the troubles, criticism has been rampant over the franchise, and Virender Sehwag is upset with the franchise's downfall.

“After half the tournament I felt like going home, and even CSK feels that way. Half the batters are asking when they will be able to go home, let this tournament come to an end.

“At least one person should take some responsibility, Brevis was playing that role but even he got out playing a shot,” said Sehwag. “If Jadeja is coming up the order, his strike-rate is useless, but at the very least stick around till the 15th-18th over, the team can play around him,” Virender Sehwag said during an appearance on Cricbuzz.

CSK's Struggles Continue In IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have been at the risky end of the IPL this year as they have slumped to the bottom of the table. The franchise has already suffered two injury setbacks as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gurjapneet Singh will be out for the entire season. MS Dhoni has been handed the reins, while Dewald Brevis has been brought in as a replacement. But the five-time IPL champions linger in the bottom after suffering two consecutive losses recently.