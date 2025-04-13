'Shukr Hai Kohli Nahi The Waha': Virender Sehwag Takes A Swipe At Virat Kohli After He Dropped A Sitter Against RR

Fans watching the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in Jaipur witnessed a rare moment when Virat Kohli dropped a catch to dismiss Dhruv Jurel from action. The moment was indeed shocking, as Kohli is known to have laser-sharp focus and insane agility in the game. Criticism galore after Kohli dropped a massive chance for a dismissal. Even Virender Sehwag wasn't happy with Kohli fumbling the catch.

Virat Kohli Gets Heavily Trolled By Virender Sehwag After Dropping A Sitter

The moment happened during the 17th over when Dhruv Jurel faced a full delivery off Suyash Sharma. Jurel smacked it forward and thrust it towards long-off, where Virat Kohli was stationed. While Kohli was in a position to make the catch, he failed to hold a proper grip on the ball and it got dropped. Virat looked frustrated after the fumble as he tossed the ball back with aggression, understanding how big of a chance he had dropped.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was on commentary duties for the RR vs RCB clash, did not show remorse towards Kohli as he took a massive dig over the India superstar. When Devdutt Padikkal took a spectacular catch near the ropes, Sehwag made a remark which was also a light-hearted dig over Kohli.

"Shukr hai Kohli nahi the waha," Virender Sehwag remarked, which elicited laughter among his fellow commentators.

Kohli Becomes A Sensation After Dropping The Catch

Virat Kohli has built a lasting legacy in the game of cricket as one of the greatest cricketers ever. He has been the face of the sport after delivering phenomenal performances throughout his career so far and has emerged as the ultimate 'chase master' in the game. For the Indian Cricket Team, the cricketer has been one of the pivotal parts of the side, and he has been synonymous with greatness.