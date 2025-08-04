IND vs ENG: As India Deny England Their Series Win, Here's How The Updated World Test Championship 2027 Points Table Looks Like

WTC 2027: India have started their World Test Championship 2027 campaign in a thumping fashion. Shubman Gill's young bunch of players, who were not given a chance of standing toe-to-toe with England, have denied the hosts a series win. India clinched the Oval Test match by six runs on the final day of the last Test match. England came into the Oval Test leading the series 2-1, but little did they know that they'll fall into their own trap of preparing a green and lively turf.

England have always taken a lot of pride in their brand of playing aggressive cricket, often known as 'Bazball', but it did not help them enough in the series against India, which they had started as favourites. After two completed World Test Championship cycles (2021-23 and 2023-25), England are yet to play a WTC final, and they'll feel that they shot themselves in the foot by allowing India to level the series.

Here's a Look at the Updated World Test Championship Points Table

India's victory not only denied England their series win, but it also helped Shubman Gill and his men storm into the top three of the World Test Championship standings. The Shubman Gill-led side had a confident start to their WTC 2027 cycle, and they'll fancy their chances of playing the prestigious final at Lord's when this cycle comes to an end.

Updated WTC standings after the IND vs ENG 5th Test | Image: icc.com

Australia, the runners-up of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, are right at the top of the points table after clean sweeping West Indies by 3-0. India's neighbour, Sri Lanka, who defeated Bangladesh by 1-0, are second on the table. Bangladesh and West Indies are the only two teams who have remained winless despite starting their campaign.

England on the Hunt to Reclaim the Ashes