  'Washington Sundar Playing as Pure Batter?' Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav's Shocking Move Questioned

Updated 2 November 2025 at 15:46 IST

'Washington Sundar Playing as Pure Batter?' Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav's Shocking Move Questioned

Ind vs Aus: It was surprising to see Washington Sundar in the XI at Hobart and yet he did not get an over.

Ankit Banerjee
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar | Image: AP
Ind vs Aus: Washington Sundar was in the playing XI, yet he did not get to bowl during the Hobart T20I on Sunday. Australia put into bat first, scored 186 for six in their 20-overs quota. It was surprising that Sundar did not get to bowl, while Abhishek Sharma too got an over. The move is being questioned as fans are pointing a finger at Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav over the move. 

Even Shivam Dube bowled three overs where he conceded 43 runs and picked up one wicket. On the other hand, Abhishek's solitary over yielded 13 runs. Together they conceded 56 runs in four overs. Most reckon Sundar would have conceded  fewer. Here are some of the comments made by fans. 

'Washington Sundar Playing as Pure Batter?'

It is no secret that Sundar can operate with the new ball inside the powerplay and in the middle-overs in T20Is and hence it was surprising to understand the tactics of the India captain. 

Can India Chase 187? 

Yes, of course, they have the arsenal to gun down the total. The powerplay would be important. India would know that they need to have wickets in hand to chase this total. At the time of filing the copy, India are 12 for no loss in 1.2 overs. The pitch looks a good one to bat on as the bounce can be trusted and that is something the Indian batters would love. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 2 November 2025 at 15:42 IST