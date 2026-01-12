Updated 12 January 2026 at 11:43 IST
Washington Sundar Sidelined From Remaining New Zealand ODIs; India All-Rounder Suffers Rib Injury: Report
Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining New Zealand ODIs after sustaining a rib injury, though he bravely batted at No.8 in Vadodara to help India seal a four-wicket win.
Washington Sundar plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara | Image: AP
India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been forced to withdraw from the remaining New Zealand ODIs after suffering a series-ending injury. The cricketer sustained a rib injury during New Zealand's innings and did not come out to the field for the remaining part.
Washington Sundar eventually returned to bat at number 8 while battling rib discomfort. He remained unbeaten as India sealed a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Vadodara.
"Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area," a BCCI official said to PTI.
More to follow…
