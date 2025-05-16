Wasim Jaffer Advocates For Jasprit Bumrah's Appointment Over Shubman Gill As India's Test Skipper, Says 'He Should Be Captain With Gill As VC'

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has voiced his support for Jasprit Bumrah to become the new skipper for India in Test cricket. He believes that the pacer emerges as an automatic captaincy elect, unless he chooses not to go for it. Jaffer added that Shubman Gill would be the vice captain and receive proper grooming before he was made the full-time skipper.

Wasim Jaffer Wants Gill as VC, Bumrah as India's Test Skipper

The Indian Cricket Team is in flux after the retirement of Rohit Sharma, and they are yet to name a skipper in red-ball cricket. While there are several names under consideration, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah have been the frontrunners for the role.

With the England tour approaching soon, the BCCI needs to elect a captain for the longest format of the game. Wasim Jaffer has elected Bumrah for the role, and he also opened up on why he chose to name him over the other choices.

"I think Bumrah is an automatic captaincy choice, unless he doesn't want the responsibility. He should be the captain with Gill as VC - stepping in whenever Bumrah needs rest. This way Gill could also be groomed without the pressure of being the full-time captain," Wasim Jaffer tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Why Jasprit Bumrah As Test Skipper Makes Sense

Given the sudden shake-up due to Rohit Sharma's retirement, his take to groom Shubman Gill under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy sounds like a win for everyone. The Indian opener is yet to reach his prime stage and has started his captaincy run in recent years with the Gujarat Titans.

In the case of Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer has showcased exceptional credibility as a skipper, but he remains a fragile personality. The pacer got injured during the final Test match at BGT and had to be kept off the action for a while.