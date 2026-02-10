Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Pakistan After Dramatic U-Turn on India Game Boycott at ICC T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan: Reactions have been pouring in from all quarters after the government of Pakistan made a dramatic U-turn on their stance of boycotting their T20 World Cup game against India. While some have trolled Pakistan and claimed that it was on the cards, others reckoned the International Cricket Council should levy strong sanctions against them for unnecessarily threatening the cricketing scape.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is the latest to poke fun at Pakistan. The social media star used a hilarious meme from a popular Bollywood film ‘Hera Pheri’ to drive home his point. He uses a scene from the film, where the actor Akshay Kumar threatens Paresh Rawal, his landlord, that he would leave the house. Then, very swiftly, he makes an U-turn. Sharing the meme, he wrote on X, “If you know, you know.”

That's a Jaffa

Meanwhile, it is final that the much-awaited match would actually happen. In fact, once the government of Pakistan gave the confirmation, the travel prices to Colombo from Mumbai and back have shot up, highlighting the popularity of the fixture.

Earlier, a friend of Jaffer - former England captain Michael Vaughan gave his opinion as well on the calling off the boycott. He urged India and Pakistan to play a Test series in the UK.

His tweet read: "It’s great for the comp and cricket .. We need them to somehow play a Test series soon as well .. UK would be a great place to host a 3 match series."

