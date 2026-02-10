Updated 10 February 2026 at 12:18 IST
Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Pakistan After Dramatic U-Turn on India Game Boycott at ICC T20 World Cup
India vs Pakistan: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has hilariously poked fun on Pakistan's U-turn over the upcoming India match at the T20 World Cup.
India vs Pakistan: Reactions have been pouring in from all quarters after the government of Pakistan made a dramatic U-turn on their stance of boycotting their T20 World Cup game against India. While some have trolled Pakistan and claimed that it was on the cards, others reckoned the International Cricket Council should levy strong sanctions against them for unnecessarily threatening the cricketing scape.
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is the latest to poke fun at Pakistan. The social media star used a hilarious meme from a popular Bollywood film ‘Hera Pheri’ to drive home his point. He uses a scene from the film, where the actor Akshay Kumar threatens Paresh Rawal, his landlord, that he would leave the house. Then, very swiftly, he makes an U-turn. Sharing the meme, he wrote on X, “If you know, you know.”
Meanwhile, it is final that the much-awaited match would actually happen. In fact, once the government of Pakistan gave the confirmation, the travel prices to Colombo from Mumbai and back have shot up, highlighting the popularity of the fixture.
Earlier, a friend of Jaffer - former England captain Michael Vaughan gave his opinion as well on the calling off the boycott. He urged India and Pakistan to play a Test series in the UK.
His tweet read: "It’s great for the comp and cricket .. We need them to somehow play a Test series soon as well .. UK would be a great place to host a 3 match series."
Ind vs Pak Preview
There is little to no doubt that India would start overwhelming favourites given their recent record against the Men in Blue. Pakistan lost three matches against India at the Asia Cup a few months back. But again, it is a new day and a new game and hence one cannot take things for granted.
