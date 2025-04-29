IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Anukul Roy Replaces Vaibhav Arora In Playing Eleven

IPL 2025: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl against Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Tuesday, April 29th.

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that all-rounder Anukul Roy made it into the Knights' playing eleven, replacing Vaibhav Arora. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have kept their playing eleven unchanged.

Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel Reflect On DC vs KKR Clash

While speaking at the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel opened up on the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and called it slow. After the defeat against RCB, Axar added that they need to stay in the present.

"I think it's a slow wicket, doesn't look dry. Think a 190-200 pitch. Will assess the conditions and try to restrict them to a lower total. You need to stay in the present. We wanted to focus on the process, not worry about the result. Need to excecute our plans," Axar Patel said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

On the other hand, the KKR captain, Ajinkya Rahan,e set the tone for their upcoming matches in the tournament, saying that they are taking one game at a time.

"We have one change, Anukul Roy comes in. It's hard to read the wicket, I thought the left-arm spinner will be a good option on this surface. We need to win five out of five, as simple as that. We are looking to play one game at a time and we will move forward accordingly. It's hard to read this wicket..." Rahane said.

DC Hold Fourth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

DC stand in the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. Meanwhile, KKR hold the seventh place on the table with seven points and have a net run rate of +0.349.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.