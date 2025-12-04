WATCH | 2027 World Cup? Rohit Sharma's Wish Decoded After Rishabh Pant Carefully Removes Eyelash

Ind vs SA: Spotlight has been on Rohit Sharma since the start of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. He lived upto the hype around him as he hit a brilliant fifty in Ranchi in the opening ODI. In the second game in Raipur, he may not have got a big one - but he did entertain fans with his antics. During the second ODI, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant carefully removed an eyelash and placed it on Rohit's hand. Then Pant asked him to blow it and make a wish. Rohit was spotted doing that and that is when his dear friend Abhishek Nayar decoded what the former India captain have have wished.

“I’d said this on a show once that he really has just two wishes,” Nayar recalled while on-air.

“One is obviously, ‘I want to hold the 2027 World Cup in my hands,’ and the other, in the more immediate future, is his desire to score a century in the next match,” Nayar said.

In the five innings he has featured in since his return to international cricket, he has registered scores of 8, 73, 121*, 57 and 14.

Will Rohit Feature in SMAT?