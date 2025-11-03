Women's World Cup Final: Mighty Laura Wolvaardt Taken Down As Amanjot Kaur Completes Juggling Grab, India Erupts After Clinical Breakthrough

Team India finally brought down South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt in the ICC Women's World Cup Final, marking an end to a pivotal knock. The South Africa captain was brought down by Deepti Sharma, with Amanjot Kaur completing the catch.

The entire DY Patil Stadium erupted with cheers as India managed to take down the big fish. It was a clinical breakthrough for the side, as they jolted South Africa's momentum in the game.

Amanjot Kaur Holds On To High-Pressure Catch To Dismiss Laura Wolvaardt

The moment happened in the first ball of the 42nd over when Laura Wolvaardt muscled the ball miles up in the air. Deepti gives some length at stumps, and Wolvaardt smashes it high up. Amanjot, who was at deep mid-wicket, sprinted towards the left.

The ball had initially popped out of Amanjot's hands, and it took multiple attempts to grab the ball, but she eventually did it.

