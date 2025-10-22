WATCH | Abhishek Sharma's Fireworks Continue; Launches Rocket in Style During Diwali Celebrations

Young India opener Abhishek Sharma has quickly risen up the ranks in world cricket thanks to his belligerent style of batting. His fearless style of play also helped India get good starts during the Asia Cup, which the Men in Blue eventually won. Abhishek, who has built a reputation of attacking from the outset, hit many fours and sixes during the continental event. Looks like his fireworks have not stopped as he was spotted launching a rocket cracker during Diwali celebrations with his friends and family. In the clip that has gone viral, Abhishek can be seen lighting up the rocket and waiting for it to take off.

Finally it takes off in style and the cricketer is happy. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Abhishek would be on national duty soon as he would leave for a five-match T20I tour of Australia soon.

Abhishek's Surreal Rise

Abhishek, who has hit a purple patch with his batting exploits, would hope to continue the fireworks in Australia as well.

He was recently named the men’s ICC Player of the Month award for September 2025. The 25-year-old batter also broke the T20I rating points record in the ICC men’s player rankings thanks to his Asia Cup performances last month, where he bagged the Player of the Series for his whirlwind show with the bat at the top of the order.