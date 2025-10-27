WATCH | Abhishek Sharma TROLLS Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead of T20I Series: 'Enna Wadda Muh...'

India vs Australia: India's T20 openers - Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma - were having a blast in each other's company during Team India's photoshoot ahead of the five-match T20I series. For the unversed, Abhishek and Gill have grown up playing cricket together and are dear friends. During the photoshoot, Abhishek was teasing Gill. Abhishek was heard telling Gill that he has never seen someone open their mouth so much.

Gill was making a gesture of celebration when he opened his mouth and got cracked up Abhishek, who is not on frame because he is shooting it. The exchange is hilarious and now the clip has surfaced on social space and fans are loving it. Here is the viral clip of India's T20 openers.

Meanwhile, they would play an important role during the five-match T20I series at the top. The world recently saw them open together during India's successful run at the Asia Cup. In most games, Abhishek - with his ultra-aggressive approach - set the tone for the side. Thanks to his batting style, Abhishek was named the Player of the Tournament during the Asia Cup.

He also became the first player to breach the 300-run mark in a single T20 Asia Cup and currently he is at the ICC T20I batting rankings. This means he would be high on confidence when taking on the mighty Australians in their backyard.

