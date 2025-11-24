WATCH | Aiden Markram Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Send Nitish Reddy Packing in Guwahati

Ind vs SA: Aiden Markram showed why he is rated as one of the best fielders in the game currently. Markram took a stunning one-handed screamer on Monday in Guwahati to send Nitish Kumar Reddy packing. Marco Jansen was the bowler and it seemed he got some extra bounce that did Nitish in. Nitish could not keep the rising ball down as it lobbed up in the air. Markram, who was at second slip, ran towards gully and then dived with an outstretched hand which the ball stuck. It is a brilliant catch from Markram as Nitish could not believe what happened. South Africa are truly bossing the Guwahati Test at the moment.

It was a clean catch where no replays were needed to confirm that. With that wicket, SA now have India on their knees in Guwahati. For the unversed, India are already trailing in the ongoing two-match Test series after having lost the Kolkata Test.

India Down And Out

The hosts are reeling at the moment and there seems no way to stage a comeback. South Africa have been disciplined and relentless and hence they are reaping the rewards. SA are way ahead in the Test and are looking good to impose a follow-on to India - which would be a massive embarrassment for a side that boasts of being unbeatable at home. At the time of filing the copy, India were 123 for seven. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav are in the middle as India trail by 366 runs. Marco Jansen has been the star for the Proteas picking four wickets already.

All India can now think of is somehow avoiding the follow-on, that too looks difficult from here on in.