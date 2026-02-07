Updated 7 February 2026 at 10:50 IST
WATCH | Ayush Mhatre Forcefully Hugs Sooryavanshi After India Clinch ICC U19 World Cup: 'Jo Bhi Hai, Vaibhav ke Waje se Hai'
ICC U19 World Cup: Celebrations started once the India U19 team beat England in Harare. As expected, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the centre of it all.
ICC U19 World Cup: India was unstoppable as they beat their English counterparts to register their sixth U19 World Cup title on Friday. The U19 Indian team beat England by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club. After the win, the celebrations started and there was no end to it.
There was pandemonium inside the Indian dressing-room as players went Instagram live and out of nowhere surprised captain Ayush Mhatre by asking him what would he like to say on the win. He simply said that it is all because of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And then, Mhatre forcefully hugged Sooryavanshi as well. The clip has surfaced online and is going viral as fans are loving the bonhomie among the youngsters.
Meanwhile, Mahtre also said that Sooryavanshi carried the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur forward.
‘He just keep at it’
"Yeah, he just keep at it. We have no words for him, what an innings he played. But yeah, we know he's a fabulous batsman. So he has showed in this match what he can do. So, yeah, we are happy that we just carry forward the legacy that Rohit Sharma also has won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now we. So we are happy to carry forward the legacy," Mhatre said at the post-match presentation while praising Sooryavanshi.
Sooryavanshi hit a surreal 80-ball 175 to power India to a mammoth total batting first. His innings was laced with 15 sixes and 15 fours making it a knock to remember. At a certain point, it seemed he could even get 300, such was his dominance.
Published On: 7 February 2026 at 10:45 IST