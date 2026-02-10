WATCH | 'Chaar Gujarati...': Shahid Afridi's Shock Reaction After Pakistan Make U-Turn, Agree to Play India in ICC T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan: Shahid Afridi is absolutely not pleased with Pakistan's change of stance when it comes to the boycott of the India game at the T20 World Cup. While speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi accused Indian cricket of being run by four Gujrati's. While the claim is false, it is evident that Afridi is gutted with the call taken by the government of Pakistan. He also accused that out of the four Gujrati's running the show - two sell and the other two buy.

WATCH VIDEO

It is not surprising at all to hear Afridi speak on such lines. In the past as well, he has made bizarre claims on India.

As it stands, the match between India and Pakistan in Colombo scheduled for February 15 will happen. While this news has brought a lot of relief for the sponsors and the broadcasters and the ICC, it is clear that Pakistan and their ex-cricketers and fans are not exactly happy with the call.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Green got their campaign off to a winning start by edging the Netherlands in a closely-contested game. Pakistan seemed out of it, but then some late-order heroics helped them save the blushes as they won the game. The Pakistan side will now take on the USA, a team that beat them in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. There is no doubt Pakistan will not take USA lightly.

